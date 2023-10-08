EG Calendar: Town Council, Bingo, Cleanups

Above: ccc

This Week



Monday, October 9

Indigenous Peoples Day / Columbus Day – Federal holiday; no school.

Tuesday, October 10

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. On the agenda, the council will hear the first read on smoking pot outdoors. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Saturday, October 14

A Walk About Town – Come on a leisurely walk about town with new and old friends. Let’s all enjoy a mental health break while taking in the brisk air and beautiful scenery. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]. Meet in the Swift Community Center parking lot at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 15

Bingo! – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Club is hosting a Bingo fundraiser for the Autism Project at Swift Community Center. Cards cost $20, $5 for markers. Bring your own snacks and beverages and dress in festive fall attire if you’d like! There will be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the bingo starting at 2.

Save the Bay EG Cleanups – Save the Bay is hosting two waterfront cleanups in East Greenwich, at the EG Boat Launch and at Scallopton Park, both from 1 to 3 p.m. Register ahead of time HERE for the Boat Launch and HERE for Scalloptown Park.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, October 17

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, October 18

School Bond Public Forum – EG News, together with the EG Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a forum with school and town leaders answering questions about the $150,000 bond referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. More info to come! If you have a question you would like to submit, send it to [email protected].

Saturday, October 21

Land Trust Days Walk at Boesch Farm – Join the East Greenwich Municipal Land Trust at historic Briggs-Boesch farm at 3 p.m. for a trail walk exploring a woodland in fall, followed by a farm tour. The walk will be guided by George Christie (BS Landscape Architecture, MS Entomology), current rare-species data clerk for the RI Natural History Survey and native plant conservation volunteer for the Native Plant Trust. Bring along a fall-themed snack or beverage for your group, if possible. The trail terrain is generally gentle, but may be wet or require navigating small stones in places. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Trail walk will be followed by a farm tour led by tenant farmer Pat McNiff of Pat’s Pastured. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 22, same time. Park in the dirt lot at 830 South Road, directly across from Boesch Farm Road. The group will meet in the dirt parking area and walk together to the trailhead. Program will start promptly at 3, please plan arrival time accordingly. Handicapped parking is available at the main farm entrance, first left after the dirt lot. Check “Friends of the East Greenwich Land Trust” Facebook page for updates.

EG Art Club Workshop w/Bill Gallagher – A follow-up workshop led by Bill Gallagher, offered on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, at 1127 Frenchtown Road, from 9 A.M – 3 P.M. Gallagher will work from photographs to teach techniques in fashion design and portraiture using ink wash and watercolor paints. Some work will be done with Prismacolor pencils over the washes also. The workshop is $90 for East Greenwich Art Club members, or it is open to the public for $100 for the day’s class. For more information, email the club at: [email protected]. A form is also available at: https://www.eastgreenwichartclub.org. The deadline to register is Oct.14.