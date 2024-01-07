EG Calendar: Several Town, School Meetings

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, January 8

Technical Review Committee meeting – The committee will be discussing a project called “The Court at Rope Walk Hill” at 67 Castle Street. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 3 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. They will hear a presentation from Quonset Development Corporation/Green Development on a wind turbine project located on the border of Davisville/North Kingstown and East Greenwich. They will also be sitting as the Board of Licensures regarding alcohol licenses for entities including Low Key, The Patio, Downtown Tilly and Kai Bar. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, January 9

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. An introduction of the 2025 budget is on the agenda. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, January 10

School Building Committee meeting – The panel meets at 6 p.m. at Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce Street. We will post the agenda when it is made available.

Historic District Commission meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, January 15

A Walk to Remember – The EG community is invited to come together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the life and memories of a Bob Houghtaling, with “A Walk to Remember.” Bob served the Town of East Greenwich as its Director Substance Abuse Prevention & Mental Health Services for 40 years prior to his recent unexpected passing. This heartwarming event will meet at the Swift Community Center Parking Lot, starting at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine.

Tuesday, January 16

Cove Commission meeting – The panel meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. in the Town Council Conference Room at Town Hall. The agenda will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, January 18

EG Town Democratic Committee get-together – The EG TDC is holding a Mid-Winter “Friend-Raiser” at LineSider Brewing Co., 1485 South County Trail, from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to come.

Monday, January 22

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC welcomes guest speakers Jennifer and Sean O’Leary, of Greenwich Bay Brokers, who will be discussing the future of East Greenwich real estate by examining the trends, forecasting the market movements, and revealing rising neighborhoods in 2024. The EGRTC will also be highlighting its focus on the upcoming election and efforts to bring balance to our community and our state.

Tuesday, January 23

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber’s monthly Business After Hours will be at Healthtrax, 1000 Division St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free to members and nonmembers alike. Register by emailing [email protected] or 401-885-0020.