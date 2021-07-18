EG Calendar: School Committee, Varnum House Museum & Raptors

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, July 19

School Committee meeting – The panel has a morning meeting with a short agenda, including returning to in-person meetings and a contract for security modifications. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Tuesday, July 20

Raptor Encounter – The R.I. Audubon Society presents an exhilarating presentation featuring birds of prey, sponsored by the East Greenwich Free Library. Learn about the creatures and see them up close in this family-friendly event. Held in Academy Field behind the Swift Community Center (weather permitting). If the event needs to be rescheduled an announcement will be posted the morning of the event. All ages are welcome. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

EG Summer Concert Series at Academy– Keturah’s Dream is a mix of rock, R&B, a little funk and a good dash of Fleetwood Mac, the band performing at this week’s Academy Field concert. Fom 6:30 to 8 p.m. Find the full schedule HERE.

Friday, July 16

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Sunday, July 18

Varnum House Museum – The 1773 mansion of General James Mitchell Varnum, a prominent figure in the Revolutionary War and earty-American politics, is again open to visitors. An on-site colonial herb garden includes historic dye and medicinal plants appropriate to the era. Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through August. Tours for groups also available by appointment. For more information, call (401) 884-1776 or email [email protected]

Tuesday, July 20

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Looking ahead …

School Committee Candidate Declaration – Interested candidates will need to file declaration papers in the East Greenwich Town Clerk’s Office, 125 Main Street. The declaration forms can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ri.gov/elections. The completed form must be signed and witnessed by two people. The forms will be accepted at the Board of Canvassers, 125 Main Street on July 29 and July 30. Forms will not be accepted early. No forms will be accepted after 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30.