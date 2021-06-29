Summer Concert Series Kicks Off July 1

by | Jun 29, 2021

You know summer is really here when the concerts at Academy Field start up. This year there will be six Thursdays of concerts, starting July 1 with local favorite Gary Hopp and Friends – “The Good Vibe Tribe” – performing classic rock, country and oldies. Bring chairs and/or a blanket, something to eat and drink and, if so inclined, your dance moves! From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field (dogs best left at home).

Here’s the summer lineup: 

July 1 – Gary Hopp and Friends (classic rock, country and oldies)

July 8 – Greystone Rail Bluegrass (country)

July 15 – Nickel Jukebox (Motown)

July 22 – Keturah’s Dream (classic rock, oldies, pop)

July 29 – Cee Cee & the Riders (blues and R&B)

Aug. 5 – The Sliding Capos (classics, R&B, Motown, soul and surf)

 

 

