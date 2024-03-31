EG Calendar: Primary, Arkfull Open Mic & Newsie’s 

Above: xxx

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, April 2

Presidential Primary Day – The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Swift Community Center and Frenchtown Elementary school for voters to cast ballots in the presidential primary. Find out more HERE.

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – After a brief meeting, local, mixed media painter, Rebecca Hamilton Stockdill, will give a hands-on session, titled: “Creating Collages for Painting Inspiration.” She attended the Art Students League of New York, Academy of Art University, and Rhode Island School of Design CE. Currently, she is the treasurer for the Board of Directors at Warwick Center for the Arts and a member of several arts organizations. Stockdill turns her small collages into large paintings and will instruct participants how to make their own collage using a glue stick and materials she will bring. If possible, bring a small pair of scissors. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], or go to the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org. From 7 to 9 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail.

Thursday, April 4

Cindy-Wood Garden Club – A visit to the R.I. Home and Flower Show at the R.I. Convention Center. Admission is $12; seniors $10. For more information, call 401-222-9141.

Friday, April 5

The Arkfull Coffee House Open Mic Night – All ages and talents welcome at this first coffee house night. In the Dining Room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].

‘Newsies Jr.’ – Extra! Extra! The Cole Drama Club presents Newsies Jr., in the auditorium at East Greenwich High School at 7 p.m. Get advance tickets HERE; tickets will also be sold at the door.

Saturday, April 6

We Are ALL Readers – As part of a month-long celebration of diversity in children’s literature, author-illustrator Raul the Third, award-winning illustrator Eric Velasquez, and other notable children’s book creators will take the stage at North Kingstown High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children and families from around Rhode Island are invited to attend. Leading up to the festival, We Are ALL Readers will host StoryWalks at libraries around Rhode Island and a reading challenge with prizes during the month of March. All Rhode Islanders are invited to visit the StoryWalks® and read books from festival authors to earn entries into the reading challenge giveaway. We Are ALL Readers is a coalition of public and school libraries, community groups, and children’s book authors and illustrators coming together to create a positive community alternative to book banning efforts. Organizations involved in the event include: East Greenwich Free Library, North Kingstown Free Library, Rocky Hill Country Day School Library, Warwick Public Library, Write Rhode Island, and Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown. Local children’s book authors and illustrators are also helping to organize the event. Learn more HERE.

‘Newsies Jr.’ – Extra! Extra! The Cole Drama Club presents Newsies Jr., in the auditorium at East Greenwich High School at 1 and 7 p.m. Get advance tickets HERE; tickets will also be sold at the door.

Looking Ahead

Monday, April 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, April 9

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, April 10

Eid-al-Fitr – The final day of Ramadan.

Friday, April 12

Rummage Sale – In the First Baptist Church’s parish hall, 35 Peirce St., from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Rummage Sale – In the First Baptist Church’s parish hall, 35 Peirce St., from 8 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Friends of Finn’s Harborside Fundraiser – At the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St., from 5 to 9 p.m., with music by “The New Nasty.” Organizers are looking to raise money for employees of Finn’s Harborside after the fire there in March forced its closure for repairs. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. You can buy tickets HERE.