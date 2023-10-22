EG Calendar: Park Plans, Rumrunners & Monsters

Above: Spooky Spring Street.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Sunday, October 22

EG Boy’s Home Assoc. Annual Dinner – The East Greenwich Boy’s Home Association will be serving their annual Chicken Dinner at the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Hall on Queen Street. Time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Baked chicken quarters will be served along with tossed salad, beans, potatoes, rolls and homemade desserts. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All proceeds are used to maintain the Scout House on 62 Spring Street.

Looking Ahead

Monday, October 23



Town Council meeting – Among the agenda items, the council will hear from Andy Wade, director of Community Services and Parks, about plans for various parks, including Academy Field, Eldredge Field & Courts, and Scalloptown Park, as well as an addition for Swift Community Center. They will also be asked to approve spending $222,000 for body cameras for the police. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Rumrunners on Narragansett Bay – Join the EG Historic Preservation Society at Finn’s Harborside for an evening dedicated to rumrunners and their history on Narragansett Bay. Christian McBurney will tell stories about the U.S. Coast Guard’s deadly battles against rum runners on the bay during prohibition. Christian is the author of a new book, Machine Guns in Narragansett Bay: The Coast Guard’s War on Rumrunners. Anne Holst, the owner of Clouds Hill Museum on Post Road, will share tales of her mother’s encounters with these rumrunners. The book signing and sale will be at Finn’s Harborside restaurant, 38 Water St., East Greenwich. The program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society and begins at 6 pm. Join us at the site where contraband booze was smuggled on shore. Enjoy optional food and a signature cocktail featuring rum, of course.

Tuesday, October 24

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly business networking event at People’s Credit Union this month, with catering by Dave’s Marketplace. 7490 Post Road in North Kingstown, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It’s free! Contact Donna to register: 401-885-0020, ext. 1, or [email protected]

Monster Legends of Rhode Island – Presented by Michael Girard of Strange Rhode Island, this talk takes place in the Community Room at the EG Free Library at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26

Info Session about Potential Construction – Residents of Sarah’s Trace are holding a public session in the Community Room at the EGPD to discuss their experiences when Cole Middle School was built. For more information, email [email protected]. From 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Mobius Strips at Academy Science Center – Come play with twisting paper and discover math mysteries! From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Find out more at the website HERE.

Town Halloween Parade & Trick-or-Treating Downtown – To join the parade, gather at Academy Field by 9:45 with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m. After the parade, there will be activities and games at Academy until 12:30 p.m. Participants can also trick or treat on Main Street at participating businesses. Parent participation is required and you can make it a “Helping Halloween” by bringing nonperishable food items for holiday food baskets For more information, call the Community Services & Parks Department at (401) 886-8626, ext. 2.

Friday, November 3

Cook the Book Club at the Library – Join the inaugural session of the EG Free Library’s Cooking Club. After introductions, we will discuss our first cooking adventure. In the Community Room at the library at 12:30 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday, November 7

Election Day – The only thing on the ballot for East Greenwich voters is a $150 million school bond referendum. The only poll open for this election is at Swift Community Center, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8

RIPTA Photo ID popup – RIPTA Customer Service staff will be in East Greenwich to provide bus passes to qualified seniors and individuals with disabilities. These statewide Photo ID community site visits allow residents in both rural and urban areas to access transit information and apply for the reduced fare bus pass program. At Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, November 11

EG’s Veterans Day Parade – The annual parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., marches up Spring Street, and across Mawney to First Avenue, where it pauses to lay a wreath at the war memorial there. The parade then continues to Main Street north, and finishes at Town Hall, where the closing ceremony is held. This year’s grand marshal is Harry Waterman.

Fabulous Fibonacci at Academy Science Center – , Spring Street. Numbers! Sequences! Integers! Come discover Who, What and How! Find out more at the website HERE.

