EG Calendar: Parade, Meetings & Town Picnic

Above: An East Greenwich resident – a Marine veteran – has been maintaining the area around the plaque honoring Mark Mellor, who died in Vietnam in 1968 for the past two years. “A new American flag, grass cut, and weeds removed, and a POW/MIA flag installed over the Memorial Day weekend,” he wrote, sending us this photo. You can read about Mark Mellor HERE.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected]. Photos welcome too.

This Week

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade – The parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., proceeds up Spring Street to Mawney and then to First Avenue. The parade stops at Cliff Street to lay a wreath at the WWII monument there, then proceeds to Main Street, where the parade turns left and continues to Town Hall for closing ceremonies and the laying of another wreath. Spectators are most welcome! Find out more HERE.

Varnum Armory and Museum Open House – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., come explore the historic Varnum Armory Museum, home of the largest collection of Rhode Island military history. The collection includes thousands of military relics – flags, uniforms, artillery, weapons, and art – spanning from the 17th century on through to the present day. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. During a public open house, you can walk through the museum rooms and exhibits at your own pace. Docents will be present to answer any questions. Find more details HERE.

Tuesday, May 28

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole MS at 6 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Town Council meeting – The panel will be discussing approval of the FY2025 budget and hearing an update on the Affordable Housing Commission’s 2023 report. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 0-2 – Join the EG Free Library at for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Art – Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to come to the EG Free Library for a fun preschool art program! Throughout the program they will make a take-home-craft and be able to visit various stations that have been set up to help them explore their senses and creativity. Come join us for some fun! From 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required. Please use the link to sign up: Preschool Art Registration Form.

Whitehouse–Valverde Election 2024 Fundraiser – The EG Democratic Town Committee is holding an “Election 2024” fundraiser with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse along with R.I. State Senator Bridget Valverde. To be held at Caryn Corenthal’s home, 15 Brookfield Court, East Greenwich, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to [email protected] by May 26; $25 donation suggested (donate HERE).

Thursday, May 30

School Committee meeting – The panel will meet first in executive (i.e. closed) session to discuss job performance, investigations and potential litigation. Afterwards, they will open in public session to discuss hiring the law firm Barton Gilman for a Title IX investigation and potential issuance of staff layoff notices. They will meet in person only at the EGSD administrative offices, 111 Peirce St., at 11 a.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 3-5 – Join the EG Free Library at Academy Field for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 1

High Tea – The East Greenwich Lutheran Church is holding a high tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. $30. Learn more at their website HERE.

Picnic in the Park – A town picnic held at Academy Field 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tommy James will be performing a magic show at 11 a.m. followed by live music from Stone Cold Gypsies. There will be games, activities and so much more!

Spring Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The historic Shady Lea Mill, 215 Shady Lea Rd., North Kingstown, will open its doors for our Spring Open Studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop original one-of- a-kind works of art direct from gifted resident artists and artisans. Choose from jewelry, rugs, woodworking, pottery, paintings, photography and so much more. Enjoy tax-free shopping with free admission and free parking. Donations to the NK Food Pantry will be accepted Fat each point of entry.

Sunday, June 2

Sip & Shop at Heritage Gifts & Glass Studio – The shop and studio will be open from 12 to 3 p.m. 5580 Post Road.

Spring Choral Concert at St. Luke’s – Music for the spirit and the soul from the St. Cecilia children’s choir, the adult Canterbury Choir and The Amigos. At 4 p.m. in the church at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street. Free and open to all; donations are welcome.