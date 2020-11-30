EG Calendar: New School Committee; Holiday Car Parade & Tree Lighting

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Happening Now

Toys for Tots Drive at EGPD: The EG police union is holding a Toys for Tots collection through Dec. 7. Drop off new, unwrapped toys in the lobby of the police department on First Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

School Committee meeting: New members Kevin Murphy, Will Hangan and Tim Munoz will be sworn in at the beginning of this virtual meeting, with Carolyn Mark, Jeff Dronzek and Matt Plain stepping off. The first order of business is to elect a new chair and vice chair. Mark has been the chair for the past four years. Lori McEwen has been the vice chair and she remains on the board. The other remaining members of the board are Anne Musella, Alyson Powell and Gene Quinn. Following the election, the board will recognize the EGHS Unified Volleyball team for building a sensory path at the high school after their indoor season was one of those cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will also get reports from the superintendent and staff on COVID-related issues, technology and finances. You can find the full agenda – including the Zoom link – here: SC meeting agenda 12/1/20.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Holiday Car Parade & Town Hall Tree Lighting: You can be a part of the fun this year by participating in the town’s first ever holiday car parade (thanks, COVID!). Cars gather at Cole Middle School at 4:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 5. Decorate your cars and keep occupants to those who live in your household. Registration is required – go to eastgreenwichchamber.com. You can tune into 95.9 FM for a holiday story from Santa and music from the St. Luke’s choirs (recorded). The parade route will also be lined by candle-lit luminaria bags.

Holiday Workshops: The Warwick Center for the Arts is hosting two online workshops, the first one on Dec. 5, “Ornament Paint Pouring,” and the second on Dec. 12, “Bags, Tags & Wrap.” These are private online classes, reservation required. $30 for members/$40 for nonmembers, No experience is needed and supplies are included (to be picked up or shipped prior to class). For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or call 401-737-0010.

Saturday, Dec. 12

45th Annual Stone Ridge Luminaria: This year’s drive-through candlelight tour, which is free for the community, will feature more than 4,000 paper lanterns alongside traditional holiday decorations. The Stone Ridge neighborhood candlelight tour includes: Stone Ridge Drive; Granite Drive; Limerock Drive; Crystal Drive; Crystal Court; Fernwood Drive; Hill Drive and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road. Participating residents purchase the Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, are donated to the East Greenwich Department of Human Services, which helps neighbors in need with food and heating assistance. In 2019, the Luminaria event raised $2,000. Rain Date: Sunday, Dec. 13. Find out more HERE.