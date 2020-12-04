Feel Better: Donate a Toy

This has got to be a COVID thing – there seem to be more people and organizations collecting toys to give away the usual this year. Or maybe some of us (me!) are just noticing these drives more this year because we need them. Whatever the reason, there are several places you can drop off a toy in the next week or so and help make a child’s holiday brighter.

Here’s our list. If you have another one, let us know! (email editor@eastgreenwichnews.com):

EGPD’s Toys for Tots Drive

The EG police union is collecting toys for Toys for Tots at the station on First Avenue. You’ll find a box in the lobby for new, unrelated toys. Through Dec. 7.

Serena’s Toy Drive for Children’s Friend

Serena is a freshman at EGHS and she’s collecting toys for her church, St. Francis de Sales, which is donating to Children’s Friend in Providence.

You can participate four different ways:

#1 Purchase a new, unwrapped gift (for children ages 3 through 12) and drop off at St. Francis de Sales, 381 School St., North Kingstown, by Dec. 12.

#2 Choose from the Amazon list below where the gift can be sent directly to me

#3 Venmo (@Rosemarie-Maggio) and Serena will choose a gift

#4 Share this information!

Toy Drive for EG Housing Authority at Finn’s Harborside

Finn’s Harborside has toy and gift requests on a tree on the first floor of their Water Street restaurant to support children living in EG Housing Authority apartments. People can come into the restaurant, pick a toy request off the tree, and bring it back by Dec. 21 – unwrapped.

Amp Fitness Toy Drive

Thank you so much to everyone who has contributed to our last minute toy drive!! You are going to be responsible for putting a smile on a child’s face this season. There is still time to drop toys in the bin outside our door (816 Middle Road). We will be bringing everything over to the EG Police Department on Monday, Dec. 7.