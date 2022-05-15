EG Calendar: Joint FY’23 Budget Meeting, Arts on Main Stroll, HHNA Yard Sale

Above: There’s a new playground at Fairfield Park – and a new maple tree, thanks to members of the local 4H group.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, May 16

Joint Town Council-School Committee meeting – The two panels will be discussing the FY 2023 budget. The meeting takes place at Swift Community Center at 6 p.m. (note the earlier than usual time). Read more about the budget HERE.

EGHPS’s The Invisible Immigrant Community – Most people would be surprised to learn that there were Chinatowns in Rhode Island. Brown scholar John Eng-Wong will tell the history of immigrant Chinese communities in our state, why they settled here, the unique difficulties they encountered and how they managed to succeed. This is a virtual program sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. It begins at 7:30 p.m., is free and open to all. For the Zoom link, register at [email protected]. The link will be sent at least a day before the program.

Wednesday, May 18

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda includes New England Tech’s request to have its 2015 5-year master plan continue to be used as their next 5-year master plan, and a preliminary plan review of a 5-house subdivision proposed for Forest Lane. The panel will also review and potentially vote to recommend to the Town Council changes in the zoning ordinance guiding solar panel installations. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Thursday, May 19

Arts on Main Stroll & Chalk the Block – The first of the EG Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Main Street Strolls. Artists will line Main Street, along with a bit of live music. Over by Town Hall, the annual chalk art competition takes place next. More details to come. 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Community Yard Sale – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association (HHNA)’s annual community-wide yard sale, with dozens of houses holding sales and additional vendors at Academy Field. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Follow HHNA’s Facebook page for more information.)

Walking With Pride – June is PRIDE Month! Come and join us, for an early start, by walking with PRIDE. A nice stroll, great conversation, and an opportunity to enhance community, are wonderful ways to highlight diversity. Meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at Swift Community Center. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected].

Clouds Hill Museum Plant & Book Sale – The plants for sale are perennials and shrubs (no vegetables!). The books are from the estate of Richard Nelson, renowned interior decorator for for President and Mrs. Kennedy and the White House, Mount Vernon, and for many of the great houses in Newport. The collection holds titles across many genres. From 1 to 4 p.m., 4157 Post Road, Cowesett.

Looking Ahead

School Committee Meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, May 26



ASAPP Cafe – An evening of friendship, discussion, refreshments and more. Hang out with old friends, meet new ones, and relax. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Swift Community Center. [graphic downloaded]

Saturday, June 4

Community Picnic in the Park – Come to Academy Field for some old-fashioned family fun. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and pack a picnic or enjoy food from Nonnnie’s Kitchen food truck. Clementine’s Ice Cream will also be there! Get ready for some fun with a variety of yard games and activities that are sure to keep everyone moving and laughing. The Dick Clarks will be performing and there will be hayrides too. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The open studios event at Shady Lea Mill is back! Visit a variety of artists in their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year will feature indoor and outdoor exhibits as well as a fundraiser for Ukraine. Find a list of current tenants and links to their work HERE. 215 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown.

Wednesday, June 8

EG Free Library Annual Meeting – The public is welcome at the library’s annual meeting, where they will recap the past year and hear from guest speaker Martin Podskoch, author of Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport & Guide to Exploring Rhode Island. At the library at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

13th Annual “Cause for Paws” Classic Car Show – After a two-year hiatus, the show is roaring back to life. Classic Cars to 1999 and all-year Corvettes along with Antiques, Hot Rods, Muscle, Exotics, Rat Rods, Custom Cars and Trucks, along with Antique Fire Trucks are invited to exhibit. Vehicle registration is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with free goody bags and commemorative Dash Plaques to the first 100 entries. Free admission for spectators. Enjoy oldies music by Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer. Donate a can of wet dog food or wet cat food for the shelter animals and receive an additional door prize ticket. Food and refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact Show Director Ruth Napolitano at 401-480-9769 or email [email protected] or on Facebook or HERE. 171 Service Place, located at 171 Service Avenue (off Jefferson Blvd.), Warwick. Rain date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.