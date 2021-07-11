EG Art Club: Back in Action

Above: Catania After the Rain by Linda Sanfilippo.

Submitted by the East Greenwich Art Club

The East Greenwich Art Club is back! We are currently accepting new members and looking forward to some exciting activities this fall.

Formed in 1959 by local artists who came together to support each other while developing their art, the East Greenwich Art Club is a vibrant organization today, promoting the production, exhibition, and sale of its members’ art. Membership is available to beginners as well as seasoned artists. During the monthly meetings, demonstrations are given by various artists to help members improve their skills and learn about other approaches to create interesting works of art.

The club is friendly and membership is not limited to East Greenwich residents. Anyone who enjoys painting, photography, pottery, glasswork, sculpting, or just wants to learn about art is encouraged to join. Meetings are conducted in a fun atmosphere, providing both technical support and camaraderie. Here is a list of upcoming free activities for members and non-members.

We will be participating in the Arts on Main Chalk the Block and Art Stroll (sponsored by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce), this Thursday (July 15) from 5-8pm. Come meet us and see demonstrations and artwork.

Everyone is invited to our member exhibit and public reception at Crestar Framing, 51 Liberty St., on October 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Members will be able to participate in these activities:

August 3 – Plein Air at Roger Williams Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 1-29 – Exhibit at the North Kingstown Free Library

Oct. 28–Nov. 27 – Exhibit at the Cranston Library

Our first meeting and demonstration will be on September, at 7:00 PM, at

First Baptist Church Hall, 30 Pierce St., East Greenwich.

Please email [email protected] for more information or to join our club.