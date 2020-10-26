Early Morning Crash Kills 1, Injures 3

by | Oct 25, 2020

Above: The site of the crash – the car hit the abutment on the left side of the road. 

The driver has been charged with DUI

An early morning crash Sunday resulted in the death of one passenger and injuries to the three others, including the driver, who has been charged for driving while intoxicated and driving to endanger. The car had been heading south on Post Road just past Franklin Road at 3:49 a.m. when it crashed into the bridge abutment that carries the road over the Hunt River.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released. She was taken to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver and the two other passengers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were treated for serious injuries, according to Warwick police. Their conditions were unknown Sunday evening.

According to a preliminary investigation by Warwick police, “both speed and alcohol/drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash on the part of the vehicle’s driver.”

The driver, a Warwick man, 19, was charged with one count of driving to endanger, death resulting; two counts of driving to endanger, personal injury resulting; driving while intoxicated, BAC unknown; and refusing to submit for a chemical breath test. He was to be arraigned in Warwick Sunday. 

That particular part of Post Road is just over the East Greenwich line into North Kingstown but Warwick has a strip of it as well and officials determined the crash took place in Warwick. North Kingstown emergency officials were on the scene first, followed by East Greenwich – North Kingstown rescue took two of the car’s occupants and EG rescue took the other two.

The incident recalls another fatal accident that took place a year ago on nearby Frenchtown Road. In that incident, Barbara Trojan was charged with driving while intoxicated, turning her into the car Daniels was traveling in. Trojan pleaded not guilty and the court case is ongoing. Read more HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

1 Comment

  1. John
    John on October 25, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Why would North Kingstown and East Greenwich respond, the accident was in Warwick and the City of Warwick spent millions on a fire station in that area to save taxpayers of Warwick money and provide better protection, just research what Merolla and Mayor Avedisian said back in 2014, more nonsense politics and the residents suffer,,,,,,

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS