Early Morning Crash Kills 1, Injures 3

Above: The site of the crash – the car hit the abutment on the left side of the road.

The driver has been charged with DUI

An early morning crash Sunday resulted in the death of one passenger and injuries to the three others, including the driver, who has been charged for driving while intoxicated and driving to endanger. The car had been heading south on Post Road just past Franklin Road at 3:49 a.m. when it crashed into the bridge abutment that carries the road over the Hunt River.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released. She was taken to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver and the two other passengers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were treated for serious injuries, according to Warwick police. Their conditions were unknown Sunday evening.

According to a preliminary investigation by Warwick police, “both speed and alcohol/drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash on the part of the vehicle’s driver.”

The driver, a Warwick man, 19, was charged with one count of driving to endanger, death resulting; two counts of driving to endanger, personal injury resulting; driving while intoxicated, BAC unknown; and refusing to submit for a chemical breath test. He was to be arraigned in Warwick Sunday.

That particular part of Post Road is just over the East Greenwich line into North Kingstown but Warwick has a strip of it as well and officials determined the crash took place in Warwick. North Kingstown emergency officials were on the scene first, followed by East Greenwich – North Kingstown rescue took two of the car’s occupants and EG rescue took the other two.

The incident recalls another fatal accident that took place a year ago on nearby Frenchtown Road. In that incident, Barbara Trojan was charged with driving while intoxicated, turning her into the car Daniels was traveling in. Trojan pleaded not guilty and the court case is ongoing. Read more HERE.