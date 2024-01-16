Dean’s List & Other Honors: WPI, Lehigh, Hofstra, Quinnipiac

If you or your child has made a college or university dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

Ava Lanfredi excelled during the Fall 2023 semester at Hofstra University, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Ava’s major is Undecided-Business.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student Bryce Lukens, majoring in Computer Science, class of 2025, completed a project titled Regional Revitalization of Japan Through Rural Tourism. James Nicoll, majoring in Aerospace Engineering, class of 2025, completed a project titled Creating Lessons For The Hubbard Brook Research Foundation

Dean’s List status at Lehigh University has been granted to Savannah Burnett in the Fall 2023 semester.

Jodi Vita was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Vita was initiated at University of South Alabama.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized these local students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year: Ava Gallonio, College of Letters and Science, and Benjamin Weinstein, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.

Alexandra Scott has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Scott is a Psychology major.

Select students have been named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, including Zachary Amelotte and Matthew Kaminski.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester at Quinnipiac University: Daysia Alves, Grace Birkett, Ireleigh Bucci, Ana Caliri, Amanda Dronzek, and Ava Librizzi.

Stonehill College recognized more than 1,000 students for academic excellence for the fall 2023 semester, including James Harwood, Tyler King, David Crossland, and Amber Salvator.

Springfield College has named Faith Basler to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2023 fall semester. Basler has a primary major of Health Sci / Pre-PA.

From the 2022-23 School Year:



New England Tech Dean’s List status for the quarter ending in September 2023 included Martin Baginski, Lucas Porter, and Lindsey Sousa.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Isabella Fitzpatrick qualified for the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Montclair State University congratulates Kate Burbridge on being named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Burbridge is a Political Science major.

Roger Williams University is proud to announce that Antal Lee graduated with a BS Engineering (Electrical Specialization) in May as part of the Class of 2023.

Irene Leary graduated from Hofstra University in May 2023, earning a BA in Spanish.