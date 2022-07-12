Class of 1980’s Reunion: Third Time’s a Charm!

Calling all members of the East Greenwich High School Class of 1980 – it’s time to celebrate our 40th reunion (+2!). That small thing known as a global pandemic delayed things, but now is the time to come together. Since it also happens that a lot of us are turning 60 this year, we are planning a double celebration: 42 and 60!

Here are the details:

Join Us for Hors d’oeuvres, Dancing & Dessert (Cash Bar)

Saturday, August 20

6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Chelo’s Waterfront

1 Masthead Drive

$50 per person



We know there are a lot of people out there who are not on Facebook, which is where many of us have been planning this reunion. So, if you haven’t yet responded, reach out to Pam Mercurio at eghsclassof1980[email protected].



Hope to see you there!