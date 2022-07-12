Class of 1980’s Reunion: Third Time’s a Charm!

Calling all members of the East Greenwich High School Class of 1980 – it’s time to celebrate our 40th reunion (+2!). That small thing known as a global pandemic delayed things, but now is the time to come together. Since it also happens that a lot of us are turning 60 this year, we are planning a double celebration: 42 and 60!

Here are the details: 

Join Us for Hors d’oeuvres, Dancing & Dessert (Cash Bar)

Saturday, August 20

6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Chelo’s Waterfront

1 Masthead Drive

$50 per person

We know there are a lot of people out there who are not on Facebook, which is where many of us have been planning this reunion. So, if you haven’t yet responded, reach out to Pam Mercurio at  eghsclassof1980[email protected].

Hope to see you there!

Avenger stein circa 1980.

Pictures of a handful of seniors in the Class of 1980 yearbook. 

EGHS Class of 1980 members Liz Kettelle, Erin Finnegan, and Colleen Cimino.

Flutists Martha Corrente and Nancy Willoughby, Class of 1980 alums.

Winning EGHS 1980 hockey team.

