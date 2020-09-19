Chalk the Block, Pandemic Edition

Sep 18, 2020

Sometimes it’s the little things. After a weird six months of quarantine, social distancing and rare group fun, it was a treat to see Peirce Street and Courthouse Lane alive with chalk artists and their admirers Thursday evening. There weren’t as many artists for this year’s Chalk the Block, partly by design (that social distancing thing), partly because it had been postponed and now fell on a school night. But it was a joyful happening none the less, organized by Amy Moore from the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Town of East Greenwich. With music by Hank to Hendriks.

Video by Chuck Nadeau / Find his work at ChuckN.com.

Katie Huntley, a 5 year veteran of Chalk the Block, works on her scarecrow.

By Henry and Doug Truesdell

Liam Turner and his dad.

Magic!

8th graders, from left, Maeve Kiernan, Olivia Prior, and Emily Loiselle.

RIP Chadwick Boseman.

This artist said he just came up with his design on the spot.

Ava Halvorsen, Olivia Ruth and Ean Ruth with Ava and Olivia’s creation.

Picture by James McNamara, with Lyssa Patenaude.

Planet artists Feden Preston, Harry Verret, and Grayson Moore.

Until next year!

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

