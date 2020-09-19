Chalk the Block, Pandemic Edition

Sometimes it’s the little things. After a weird six months of quarantine, social distancing and rare group fun, it was a treat to see Peirce Street and Courthouse Lane alive with chalk artists and their admirers Thursday evening. There weren’t as many artists for this year’s Chalk the Block, partly by design (that social distancing thing), partly because it had been postponed and now fell on a school night. But it was a joyful happening none the less, organized by Amy Moore from the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Town of East Greenwich. With music by Hank to Hendriks.

Video by Chuck Nadeau / Find his work at ChuckN.com.

Until next year!