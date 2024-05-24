Buzz on Business: Ye Olde BleuBell Cottage & Garden

Above: Inside Ye Old Bleubell Cottage and Garden shop. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Jane and Bill Corser were drawn to East Greenwich because they have a sailboat. That first summer in 2021, the idea had been to stay until it got cold then return to their house in North Carolina. But within a year, they’d decided to move to EG full time.

“We fell in love with the town,” said Corser. “Everyone’s so friendly!”

They love it so much that they’ve opened up Ye Olde BleuBell Cottage & Garden on Rocky Hollow Road. For anyone who’s been in town for more than a few years, you may know the building as the long-time home of Allegra Printing – an industrial space. Venture inside now, however, and you won’t recognize the place.

The Corsers have filled it with a collection of generous sofas, lamps, mirrors and charming knick knacks, as well as flowers and a gift line or two.

“I love flowers. I wanted to do something with that and with antiques. Really, the past – I just love the past,” Corser said.

Corser grew up in Beverley, Mass., where her mother, an artist, had shops.

“I just loved that whole idea – people would come in and they would talk to her and there was a community,” she said. “I’ve always had this idea.”

The building has a garage-type roll-up door and on nice days they open it. “People just flow through,” said Corser. “We’ve gotten such great responses.”

She credited her sister with telling her to make the shop a destination.

“We’re all shopping on the internet; we wanted to provide a space for people to have an experience,” said Corser. “Human beings are meant to connect.”

Ye Olde BleuBell Cottage & Garden, 41 Rocky Hollow Road, is open Thursday-Saturday 11 t0 5 and Sunday 12 to 6. You can find them on Instagram @Bleubellcottage-an dgarden