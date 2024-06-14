EG Real Estate: 12 New Listings

Above: 44 Virginia Ave (Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. Listed by Michael Tellier)

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 6/14/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

97 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. Listed by Jen Cosgrove O’Leary.

65 Water Street, Cottage/Victorian, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $995,000. Listed by Slocum Home Team.

12 Camden Court, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,000. Listed Pam Soule.

18 Duke Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,900. Listed Tim Silvia.

2075 Division Road, Colonial/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $789,000. Listed Edmond Lin.

324 Shippeetown Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $765,000. Listed by Anthony Mattera.

515 Shippeetown Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $659,900. Listed by Ryan Shea.

44 Virginia Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. Listed by Michael Tellier.

*198 Lucas Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $420,000. Listed by Janice Costello.

*51 Deer Run Crossing #42, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $689,900. Listed by John Mulhearn.

*752 Quaker Lane #C206, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $200,000. Listed by Joe Caprara.

72 Division Street, Residential Land, $499,000. Listed by Jim DeRentis.

SOLDS

5 Mawney Brook Road, Colonial/Tudor, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,476,450. Listed by Sweeney Advisory Group.

425 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000. Listed by Steve Miller Group.

*63 Stonebridge Lane #26, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $750,000. Listed by John Mulhearn.

*14 A Eagle Run, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $385,000. Listed by Susan Moore.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.