School Committee Fields Comments on Class Size, Transgender Students

Members of the public voiced their opinions on class size and transgender inclusivity in schools at the East Greenwich School Committee meeting Tuesday.

Sabrina Weiss, a parent of two Frenchtown students, said schools be more communicative in reaching out to prospective students to enroll, based on her experiences with her own children. In a subsequent interview, she said her main concerns were class sizes and what would happen if Meadowbrook class sections were full and more students enrolled this summer.

Meadowbrook Farms and Frenchtown had four sections of kindergarten and five first-grade sections this school year. According to Supt. Brian Ricca, as the enrollment numbers stand now, there will be four kindergarten sections at Frenchtown and three at Meadowbrook when school resumes in September, and five first-grade sections at Frenchtown and four at Meadowbrook.

“We will watch the enrollment district-wide as we go into the summer months and make decisions accordingly,” Ricca said after the meeting.

Cate McDevitt, a teacher at Hanaford Elementary, advocated for smaller classes overall. She pointed out that schools are still dealing with the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

“The opportunity to provide smaller class sizes should be celebrated, instead of closing classrooms,” she said.

Jeanette Bradley, an East Greenwich public school parent, thanked the district in person at public comment for all that they do to support their children, after having a transgender child go through the system. Tuesday’s meeting was the first held in Pride Month so far.

“I am so proud to be a part of this school district, where your slogan is ‘all means all’” she said.

Kaz Bradley, 19, also spoke, voicing how hard it was to be a transgender middle schooler, and how they were able to get support from people at school. Bradley commended the district for what they were doing, and urged them to remain accepting.

Also speaking during public comment, Robert Chiaradio of Westerly expressed his disapproval of RIDE’s transgender and gender nonconforming guidance, stating that an individual’s gender is assigned at birth. He said his main concerns were with gender neutral bathrooms, overnight field trips, and sports. Chiaradio also said that Title IX is being inaccurately applied and “hijacked” by officials. He said he was planning to speak to all school committees across the state.

Chiaradio’s comment prompted others to respond, including Town Councilman Michael Zarrella.

“Title IX is about discrimination,” he said. “And we, in East Greenwich, do not promote discrimination.”

Also during the June 11 meeting, the School Committee approved a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Rhode Island Department of Education as part of the school construction process. It also approved the FY25 budget that was passed by Town Council on May 28, though numbers will be revisited when state aid is finalized. That budget left the school district with a $550,000 budget deficit.