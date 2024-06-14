Buzz on Business: New Verdi-Scorsese Collaboration

Above: At the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere in New York City last year, from left, Paul Luba, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi, Martin Scorsese, Chad Verdi Jr., Lauren Verdi, and Sera Verdi. Photo courtesy of Chad Verdi Jr.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

And Marcello Stroud joins Perry Group

Local movie producers Chad Verdi and Verdi Productions is working with Martin Scorsese again, this time a documentary film about ancient shipwrecks to be filmed in Sicily. Based on the ongoing work of underwater archaeologist Dr. Lisa Briggs, a research fellow of Cranfield University and visiting researcher at the British Museum, the documentary aims to narrate the history of the island through the stories of ancient shipwrecks.

The local production credits include Verdi Productions; Chad A. Verdi Producer; Executive Producers Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr, Paul Luba; and Co-Producer Sera Verdi.

“Every opportunity we get to work with Scorsese and his team is an opportunity we get excited for,” said Chad Verdi Jr. “As Italian filmmakers it only makes sense that we would team up for this project. On top of sharing a heritage and a sense of Italian tradition with Scorsese, we love exploring our ancestors’ history – so when we heard that there was a documentary going on about the discovery of shipwrecks off the coast of Sicily, we knew we had to be a part of it!”

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

The Perry Group announces that Kerci Marcello Stroud, with 10 years experience leading RISD’s communications, is joining the agency as executive vice president. Marcello Stroud, who lives in East Greenwich, will also support the firm’s commercial and non-profit clients.

“I am thrilled to join The Perry Group and support the agency’s many high-impact clients,” said Marcello Stroud. “Helping great leaders and organizations – especially those dedicated to education – amplify their incredible work and impact is a true passion of mine. I look forward to doing this meaningful work alongside The Perry Group’s exceptional team.”

A native Rhode Islander, Marcello Stroud holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in public policy from Duke University.