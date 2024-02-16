Buzz on Business: NEIT Expands Vet Tech Lab; Massage & Wellness Anniversary

by | Feb 15, 2024

Above: R.I. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi wields the big scissors in advance of the Feb. 9 Vet Tech Learning Lab ribbon cutting at New England Tech. Photo courtesy of NEIT

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

New England Tech vet tech students. Photo courtesy of NEIT

New England Institute of Technology last week unveiled a new 11,000 sq. ft. veterinary technology “learning lab,” featuring state-of-the-art industry equipment and medical devices. Students enrolled in the associate’s degree program will have access to high-tech nursing laboratories, surgical suites, dental laboratories, computer labs and classrooms.

These upgraded labs provide an immersive and experiential learning experience, allowing students to apply their knowledge and skills in a practical and real-world setting. The new labs continue to align NEIT’s mission in technical, hands-on education. Learn more HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Massage Therapy & Wellness of EG is celebrating its first year anniversary this month. The  holistic wellness collaborative is owned by Jaclyn Ayotte and made up of a variety of practitioners who offer a mix of services including massage therapy, cranial sacral, energy healing, reiki, nutrition, and reflexology. You can learn more about them at their website HERE. They are located at 5784 Post Road (in the rear of the parking lot).

The Massage Therapy and Wellness of EG team. Photo courtesy of MWofEG

 

