Buzz on Business: Low Key License Renewed w/Limits; Phipps Realty Joins Compass

The Town Council Monday night (1/29/24) renewed Low Key Cafe’s liquor license through Nov. 30, with restrictions, while also continuing a “show-case” hearing over that license after councilors balked at terms of a proposed settlement.

This follows a series of alleged violations of the municipal code in 2023, including allowing underage drinking, overserving, and playing music after hours.

Lawyers for the town and Low Key had crafted a settlement that would require a dedicated security detail to check IDs every Friday and Saturday night as well as the nights before holidays, and use of an ID scanner. The sticking point was the settlement did not require Low Key to admit wrongdoing. Low Key came back with an offer to accept responsibility for after hours music but Town Council members said they wanted Low Key to admit to serving minors. When Low Key refused to admit that, the council voted 4-1 to reject the settlement agreement, with Michael Zarrella voting against rejection.

All this means the show-case hearing over the license is back on for a Town Council meeting probably in February.

The council voted unanimously to renew the liquor license through Nov. 30, the date on which by state law all liquor licenses need to be renewed. The renewal came with the security presence and scanner outlined as part of the rejected settlement.

Phipps Realty Joins Compass

Compass, a national real estate company, announced this week it has formed a partnership with Phipps Realty, a family-run residential real estate firm that been in East Greenwich since 1976. Phipps will maintain its dedicated office space located at 111 Main St., now doing business as the Phipps Team at Compass. All members of the Phipps Team and associated licensees are now affiliated with Compass’ flagship Providence location.

The Phipps Team at Compass includes team leader Matt Phipps, Associate Broker Ron Phipps, and Sales Associates Susan Martins-Phipps, Sophia Karvunis and Jake Heffern. Christina Phipps serves as the team’s graphic and digital strategist and Aaron Fergola as the team’s counsel. As a group, their industry accolades include a 6x County/Board Realtor of the Year, 2x RIAR Realtor of the Year, a RIAR State President, a “30 under 30” designee and the 2011 President of the National Association of Realtors.