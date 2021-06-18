2021 Main Street Stroll Schedule

First up, dogs!

The Main Street Strolls are back this year after taking last summer off (COVID, of course) and the first one is just a week away – when Main Street goes to the dogs. In addition to the theme of any of the strolls, shops and restaurants will be open and there will be live music at various points along Main Street. They go from 5 to 8 p.m. Here’s the list of upcoming strolls:

Dogs on Main Stroll, Thursday, June 24

If you want to participate with your pooch in the parade, gather at the Back to Basics parking lot, 500 Main St., starting at 5:30. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and goes to EG Town Hall, 125 Main Street. The event is free but the EG Chamber of Commerce – which sponsors the strolls – is asking participants to register this year. To register, click HERE.

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block, Thursday, July 15

Artists will set up on Main Street, with pieces to buy. Chalk the Block is an opportunity to flex your creative muscles and have some fun with chalk. Participants (individuals or teams) get a box of chalk, one t-shirt, and a square of asphalt to create your masterpiece. At EG Town Hall, 125 Main Street; from 4:30 to 8 p.m. There will be awards for first and second place in each category; categories are age 7 and younger, 8 to 11, 12 to 15, 16+ and family. To register, click HERE.

Music on Main, Thursday, Aug. 19

There’s always live music on stroll nights, but for this stroll, there’s music of all varieties up and down Main Street – a musical smorgasbord, if you will. From 5 to 8 p.m.

Taste of EG, Thursday, Sept. 16

For this stroll, restaurants from Main Street and beyond will be offering tastes of their specialities. In the past, a section of Main Street has been closed for this stroll. No word yet whether that will be happening this year. No registration required, just an appetite! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Find out more about any of the strolls at eastgreenwichchamber.com or email [email protected].