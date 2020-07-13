19-Year-Old Charged for Smashing Car Windows

Police have charged a 19-year-old East Greenwich man with five counts of misdemeanor vandalism after he admitted to throwing rocks through car windows in the early morning hours of June 18.

According to the police report, the man said he was walking home drunk from a friend’s house and decided to throw rocks at car windows. Residents on Ledge Road, Knollwood Drive, Kenyon Avenue and Cedar Avenue all reported broken car windows.

The man said he acted alone and that if he’d been with his friends, they would have convinced him not to do it. He said he had chosen the cars at random. One of the rocks recovered by the police had blood on it. The man said he cut his hand while retrieving a rock from inside one of the cars.

He said he felt very remorseful the next day and wanted to pay restitution and said he hoped he could avoid charges. The victims, however, said they wanted him to be charged. He was processed at the station and given a District Court summons.

Victims were asked to drop off invoices for the damaged windows to police for restitution.

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Want to see who already supports EG News? Click HERE. We hope you will consider making a donation so we can keep reporting on local issues. Click on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!