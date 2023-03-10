Waterfront Plan Workshop Set for Tuesday, 3/14

The Town of East Greenwich is hosting a public discussion on the East Greenwich Waterfront Study on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 125 Main St. This workshop will provide residents with a more in-depth discussion on the options presented in the draft Waterfront Study and an opportunity to look at short/mid and long-term possibilities for enhancements and improvements in the waterfront area. Once concluded, the consultant will move to finalize the documents and supporting materials with a full narrative to support a final report to be reviewed and accepted by the Town Council in the coming months.

“This plan is not going to be approved or funded upon acceptance by the Council,” said Town Manager Andy Nota. “It will serve as a starting point for future conversations regarding specific projects, approval and funding as we move forward in investing in and remaking our waterfront shoreline. There is a scale of options from the very realistic and cost effective to the mid-range projects that require significant planning, permitting and funding, to those that are more creative reuses of space in the waterfront area both public and private, for future contemplation.”

You can learn more about the study HERE. Residents are welcome to attend the Tuesday evening workshop, either in person or via Zoom.

Zoom Info:

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 14, 2023 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Waterfront Study – Public Workshop

Please click this link to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89131284299

Or one tap mobile: US: +13052241968,,89131284299# or +13092053325,,89131284299#

Webinar ID: 891 3128 4299