Vaccine Info for EG, Warwick, WW, NK, Coventry, WG & Exeter

We know many people are eager to learn more about how they can sign up for the vaccine. Right now, supplies are very limited and there are no active appointments available. That will be changing and each city and town is handling the process differently. Because our readership extends beyond the Town of East Greenwich, we have compiled information about how neighboring cities and towns are handling the vaccine process along with EG’s plan. We will be updating this as more information is available. If you have additional information, please let us know!

East Greenwich is asking all residents 65 and older to submit their contact info – not for appointments yet, but so the town can contact you when it gets more vaccine. They are vaccinating oldest first and focusing on 75 and older, as recommended by the state Dept. of Health. If you are an EG resident 65 or older, you can give your contact info by calling or emailing here:

Recreation Office: 401-886-8626 ext. 1 or email: cpoirier@eastgreenwichri.com

Senior Center Office: 401-886-8669 or email: cmarkey@eastgreenwichri.com

Warwick is not asking for contact info at this time but here is their webpage on the vaccination process: https://www.warwickri.gov/vaccine

North Kingstown is first vaccinating residents 75 and older who are on the state’s Special Needs Registry. According to its website, they will then use the voter roll, senior center and senior housing lists. You can find more information here, including a link to a vaccination consent form: http://www.northkingstown.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Covid19-Over-75-Distribution-Plan-80

West Warwick does not appear to have much information about the vaccine available on its website at this point, but they say they will have information the first week of February. Recommend checking this page daily: https://www.westwarwickri.org/index.asp?SEC=614FAFBB-920F-4CF9-A813-693BBA566F6E&Type=B_BASIC

Coventry also does not have a clear message about how they will be identifying residents for the next doses of vaccine, but says it anticipates having more doses of vaccine the week of Feb. 14 which will go to residents 75 and older. The town recommends checking in with this web page frequently: https://www.coventryri.org/town-news/2021/01/29/covid-vaccine-info-human-services

West Greenwich offers a link to send an email to someone at Town Hall who is collecting names for future vaccinations. We are waiting to hear back if they have any additional information. Here’s the email: cgrandall@wgtownri.org and here’s their vaccine webpage: https://www.wgtownri.org/home/news/covid-vaccine-clinic

Exeter has a signup form for people 65 and older on its website and the website says residents on the list will be contacted as vaccine doses become available. You can find the website here: http://town.exeter.ri.us/ and the registration form is HERE.

Cranston listed a phone number for residents 75 and older to preregister on Friday, Jan. 29. It’s unclear whether or not people can continue to use that number in February but it’s worth a try. Here is a link to their webpage about vaccinations: https://www.cranstonri.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/

Here’s the pre-registration phone number they offered:

Cranston Senior Services Center at (401) 780-6000 on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 9:00am to 4:00pm.