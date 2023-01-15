State Recognizes EG for Covid Vaccine Clinics

The state Department of Health notified East Greenwich last week it was commending the town for its Covid-19 response, in particular the 26 vaccine clinics it held in 2021 (read about the clinics HERE).

Here’s the RIDOH commendation and, following, a letter:

Certificate of Appreciation Presented to Town of East Greenwich In appreciation for your dedication and service to the people of Rhode Island during the Rhode Island Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign of 2020-2022. Brittan K. Bates-Manni

Medical Countermeasures Program Director Rhode Island Department of Health Travis Vendetti

Assistant MCM Program Director Rhode Island Department of Health

The Medical Emergency Distribution System (MEDS) Program at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) would like to take this opportunity to recognize the contributions of East Greenwich to the state’s COVID-19 Response and Vaccine Campaign. After decades of planning, training, exercising, and even some small-scale real-world implementations, all the hard work paid off in the COVID-19 pandemic response. As of 12/20/2022 Rhode Island had the highest percentage of residents who completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series among all U.S. states per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As host of one of the first five Regional PODS, East Greenwich successfully took on the burden of coordinating the staffing and operation of a POD across several municipal partners. We also noted that East Greenwich had one of the most dedicated groups of POD volunteers in the state, with many starting at the first POD and continuing all the way until the last one was held.

I would be remiss if I did not also tell you that the MEDS program received many callouts and notes from residents who attended the municipal Points of Dispensing (PODs) offering thanks for not only providing the vaccine, but also for creating a welcoming and safe environment for them to receive the vaccine.

The work done by you and the rest of the municipal staff and volunteers who were involved prevented countless deaths and instances of severe illness that would have occurred in the absence of these vaccination efforts. Please accept both my and Travis [Vendetti’s]’s heartfelt thank you for your past and current partnership with the MEDS program. We look forward to continuing to collaborate together.

Best Regards,

Brittan K. Bates-Manni, Medical Countermeasures Program Director