Town to Distribute Free At-Home COVID Tests

by | Jan 20, 2022

In partnership with R.I. Department of Health, the Town of East Greenwich will be distributing free at-Home COVID test kits to East Greenwich residents starting Friday. During this initial distribution of kits, the targeted groups include: senior citizens, those with underlying health conditions, EG Housing Authority residents, and families with school-aged children. Each household is eligible to obtain one test box. Instructions to use the self-test are included with each box, which contains two tests.

Housing Authority officials will distribute test kits to their residents.

Those 60 and over may receive their free at-home kits during the following days & times at the Swift Community Center at 121 Peirce Street while supplies last:

  • Friday, January 21, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, January 24, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2 – 5 p.m.

Those with underlying health conditions or families with school aged children may visit the Swift Community Center during the following dates and times while supplies last:

  • Monday, January 24, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2 – 5 p.m.

