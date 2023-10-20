Tree Council Plants 9 Trees Around EG

by | Oct 20, 2023

Above: Eldredge third graders from Mrs. Ratigan’s class stand with members of the EG Tree Council before a newly planted sugar maple tree Oct. 2.

Including one at Eldredge

The East Greenwich Tree Council added nine trees to the town’s tree canopy in September and early October, in collaboration with the Town of East Greenwich. We planted trees on Hemlock Drive, Balsam Drive, Sylvan Drive, Graham Way, Red Oak Drive and on First Avenue in front of Eldredge Elementary.

EG Tree Council is an all-volunteer group that works with the town to identify spots for street (and near-street) trees – sometimes it’s to replace a tree that’s come down, or just a good spot for a tree. What makes a good spot? Enough permeable soil so its roots will have room to spread out and enough room above ground for the tree, at maturity, to be able to spread its limbs and not interfere with power lines or structures. All that is asked of a homeowner is to water the tree 5 gallons a week for the first two years starting in April and going into November.

Joannie Hinman, the Tree Council’s #1 tree root detangler.

Xxxx Murphy adds dirt to fill around the tree planted on Sylvan Drive.

 

Eldredge third graders add mulch to the sugar maple planted by First Avenue at Eldredge Elementary.

Third graders watch as Tree Council volunteers Mark Schwager and Bob Beausoleil steady the young sugar maple in its new home.

Submitted by the EG Tree Council

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 