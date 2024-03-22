Town OKs $50K to Assess Condition of Roads, Sidewalks

The idea is to develop a more systematic approach to repairs

The town has hired Beta Group to survey all of East Greenwich’s 85 miles of roads and sidewalks in an effort to come up with a more systemic approach to road repairs.

The Town Council approved the $49,995 bid at their March 11 meeting.

“It will be extremely comprehensive of all roads and sidewalks,” said DPW Deputy Director Fred Gomes. “They use laser technology to check every aspect of the roads. They [will] give us a full report of every road and every section of the road.”

The inventory should help the town communicate which roads are being fixed and why. And, in some cases, the inventory will be able to identify sections of road versus a longer stretch. The town also wants to adopt a crack-seal program that should help with water getting into a crack, then causing more damage as the road freezes and thaws.

“It’s going to be a great asset for the town,” said Gomes. “Hopefully, five years from now, we’re going to see great improvement on our roads.”

To get a sense of how expensive road repairs can be, Gomes said the section of Middle Road from Carrs Pond Road to Tillinghast Road completed last fall cost $400,000. The sections of Middle Road east of South County Trail also recently repaved weren’t in as bad shape, he said, so it cost $200,000 and covered a greater total distance.

“With this qualification system,” said Gomes, “we will have a better idea of where we need to be spending money.”