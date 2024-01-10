Town Files Division Road Appeal 

Just in time for new laws that may make the appeal unnecessary

In one of its last actions before it ceased to exist, the State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB) overturned the EG Planning Board’s denial of the proposed 410-unit housing development on Division Road Saturday, Dec. 30. (New housing legislation passed in 2023, called for SHAB’s dissolution Dec. 31, with all future housing appeals to be heard in state Superior Court.)

A few hours later, the Town of East Greenwich filed an appeal of SHAB’s decision to Superior Court but whether or not either decision even matters remains a question. That’s because those same new housing laws abolished the “master plan” stage, the exact step the Planning Board denied. Town Solicitor Andy Teitz described the decision to appeal the SHAB ruling as an act of insurance. As Teitz said after the Jan. 3 Planning Board meeting, he likes his shorts to have “an elastic waist, drawstring, and belt loops.”

“In my almost 37 years of practice, I’ve never had a jurisdictional entity go out of business like that, so I don’t know what some judge is going to say a year from now about what that means,” Teitz said. “The cost to do it was just so minimal, why not just take that extra step to protect us, just in case?”

Teitz said it costs $165 to file an appeal and that his time was “minimal.”

Meanwhile, regardless of the SHAB ruling and town appeal, developer Ned Capozzi can now apply, using the same plan, for “preliminary plan” approval but to gain that approval, the project will need all its engineering done – including for all the roads and utilities. One significant aspect of that work will be figuring out how the sewer line will connect with the Coventry sewer system and that involves going underneath Route 95.

“It’s a process. It could easily take a year. It’s just really time and money,” Ranaldi said of the preliminary plan application. He added, “He’s not going to waltz in here with a set of plans under his arm and submit any time soon.”

