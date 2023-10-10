Town Clerk Carney Honored for Municipal Service

Above: EG Town Clerk Leigh Carney (second from left), is honored by the R.I. League of Cities and Towns in September. Also pictured (left to right): EG Town Manager Andrew Nota, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, and League Executive Director Ernie Almonte.

The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns presented Leigh Carney, East Greenwich’s town clerk, with its Excellence in Municipal Government Award at a special meeting Sept. 29. Carney was one of this year’s three recipients; the others were Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien and Elaine Carey, payroll specialist for the City of Central Falls. All three earned the honor for going above and beyond in their service to their communities, according to a press release.

“Municipal leaders and staff consistently go above and beyond to serve their communities,” said Ernie Almonte, Executive Director of the League. “Whether they are solving complex issues or providing personalized customer service for residents – their efforts often go unseen. Last year, the League developed the Municipal Government Award to recognize their outstanding contributions.”

Carney serves as town clerk and assistant to the town manager. She is actively involved in the East Greenwich Community Historical Society’s preservation of municipal historic documents; initiated an electronic agenda management program for the Town Council; digitized other resident-facing record systems; and has made many structural changes in the Town Clerk’s office, municipal court, probate and canvassing all designed at improving resident services. In addition to serving the residents of East Greenwich, Leigh has also served the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association and the New England Association of City and Town Clerks in various capacities, coordinates and leads EG’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades and is a trustee at the Varnum Armory.

“Leigh is a dedicated and committed public servant and member of our team who strives every day in a compassionate manner to help people,” said East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota. “The energy and drive that she exhibits to make our community a better place is visible every day, both professionally and in her personal contributions and leadership as an active member of our broader community.”