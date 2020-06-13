This Week in EG Real Estate: 16 New Listings

Above: 163 Spring Street.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 6/12/20 and represents two weeks of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 16 new listings and 12 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*752 Quaker Lane, Unit #C305, High Rise, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $134,900.

*4156 Post Road, Unit #22, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $189,000.

79 Duke Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $189,900.

*57 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $299,900.

620 Main Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $328,900.

*44 Goodwin Street, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $364,900.

170 Grand View Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $475,000.

5 Twin Pond Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,999.

475 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $624,900.

20 Canterbury Lane, Colonial , 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $634,900.

20 Fry Brook Drive, One Level, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $715,000.

*239 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $795,000.

890 South Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $815,000.

163 Spring Street, Colonial, Historic, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $849,000.

5 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $937,500.

*22 Spencer Avenue, Victorian, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,300,000.

SOLDS

*85 Landis Drive. Cottage, 2 bed, 1 $271,000.

36 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, Other, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $279,000.

123 South Pierce Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $299,900.

143 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$358,000.

2050 Frenchtown Road, Contemporary, Tri-Level, 4 bed, 3 full bath,$440,000.

160 Howland Road, Cape Cod, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $445,000.

45 Spring Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$530,000.

35 CindyAnn Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $605,000.

15 Signal Ridge Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $650,000.

*239 Cedar Street, Colonial, Other, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $790,000.

30 Chief Botelho Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $909,900.

*120 Wampanoag Road, Historic, Victorian, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $1,650,000.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES