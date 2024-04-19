EG Real Estate: Busy Spring Market

Above: 74 Division Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday Morning, 4/18/24, and represents eight days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

74 Division Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,390,000. Listed by Peter Ciccone.

34 Cora Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,900. Listed by Robert Rinn.

40 Spring Valley Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $815,000. Listed by The DiSpirito Team.

50 Huling Lane, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $777,000. Listed by Alisha Tafuri-Scarpaci.

226 Kenyon Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900. Listed by Art Samos.

98 Division Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $534,900. Listed by Sean Carlino Esq.

*35 Topaz Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $369,900. Listed by Allen Gammons.

193 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,000. Listed by Donna Evans.

185 Peirce Street, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $346,500. Listed by Nate Johnston. Offer Accepted.

900 Main Street, Two Family, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $550,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

880 Main Street, Commercial/Residential, $499,900, Listed by Allen Gammons.

SOLDS

*192 Cedar Street, Tudor, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,790,000. Listed by Kira Greene.

1335 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $900,000. Listed by Greg Dantas.

255 Frenchtown Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. Listed by Elizabeth Jimenez.

78 Grand View Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $555,000. Listed by Shane Feeney.

305 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $510,000. Listed by Valerie Berroa.

135 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $675,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

672 Main Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $540,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.