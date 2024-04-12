EG Real Estate: For Sale from $275K to $1.9M

Above: 28 Castle Street.

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Thursday evening, 4/11/24, and represents six days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

28 Castle Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,990,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. Listed by Kiersten Luis.

155 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $825,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

275 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000. Listed by Morgan Hollenbeck.

1578 Division Road, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000. Listed by Slocum Home Team.

*141 Overlook Drive, Split Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $550,000. Listed by Meaghan Colannino.

166 Pine Glen Drive #166, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $715,000. Listed by Toby Kimball.

*4158 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $275,000. Listed by Edward West. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

25 Wood Duck Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,307,000. Listed by Tim Silvia.

110 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,125,000. Listed by Denise D’Amico.

0 Lot 3 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $425,000. Listed by Matt St. Ours.

0 Lot 2 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $425,000. Listed by Matt St. Ours.

OPEN HOUSES



Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.