This Week in EG Real Estate: The Historic EG Railroad Station is for Sale!

Above: The Historic East Greenwich Railroad Station at 146 Duke Street

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 5/28/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings,8 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*30 D’Agnillo Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $989,000.

103 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

103 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $619,900. Offer Accepted!

65 Terrace Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,900.

45 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $619,900.

27 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $560,000.

*161 Spencer Woods Drive #161, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,000.

620 Main Street #8, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $389,900.

79 Duke Street #5, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $334,900. Offer Accepted!

32 Exchange Street, Vacant Land, $850,000

146 Duke Street, The Historic EG Railroad Station, $599,900.

SOLDS

90 Laurel Wood Drive, Other, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $999,900.

1 Juniper Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $745,000.

*153 Beachwood Drive, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $645,000.

1350 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

24 Tucker Street, Cape Cod/Other, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,000.

*90 Longfellow Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $388,000.

20 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,900.

0 Moosehorn Road, Residential Vacant Land, $199,900.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.