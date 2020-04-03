This Week in EG Real Estate: Talking to RI Real Estate’s Greg Dantas

Above: 100 Peirce Street.

By Mary Louise Formisano

As evidenced by 21 new listings and 11 sold properties in 02818 over the course of the last two weeks the real estate market continues to function. There are however no open houses. As of March 21, The Rhode Island Association of Realtors and its subsidiary, State-Wide Multiple Listing Service, called upon all Rhode Island real estate agents to stop holding open houses until further notice to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

We spoke with Greg Dantas, owner/broker of RI Real Estate Services about local real estate in the time of COVID-19. Greg framed our conversation by stating that he is an optimist by nature. He was clear that buyers are still out there and banks are still lending. He continued by citing that the government has taken measures to secure the financial system and was encouraged by intervention like the CARES Act which will provide relief for workers and small businesses.

Greg noted historic challenges we survived like the 1929 crash, 1938 hurricane and 9/11. “We are in the middle of a storm presently. This too shall pass.”

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 4/3/20, and represents two weeks. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

2025 Frenchtown Road, Residential, $129,900.

*4430 Post Road, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $159,000.

*752 Quaker Lane, Unit#C303, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $174,900.

425 Main Street, Unit #5, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $274,900.

*58 Littlefield Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $309,900.

1404 South County Trail, Unit #216, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,000.

1404 South County Trail Trail, Unit #209, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,000.

1404 South County Trail, Unit #210, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,900.

1404 South County Trail, Unit #206, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,900.

1404 South County Trail, Unit #205, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,900.

20 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $489,000.

108 Ives Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $499,108.

400 Shippeetown Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $499,900.

*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $520,000.

24 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $562,000.

26 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $587,000.

100 Peirce Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $650,000.

300 Tanglewood Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $729,900.

*136 Dagnillo Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $739,900.

40 Bassett Circle, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $824,900.

70 Pheasant Drive, Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath,$1,250,000.

SOLDS

0 Howland Road, Residential, $118,000.

32 Middleberry Lane, Unit #7, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $275,941.

*455 Green Bush Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $405,000.

15 Valley Road, Cape Cod, Colonial, Contemporary, Ranch, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $419,000.

1 Olson’s Way Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $422,000.

30 Middleberry Lane, Unit #6, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $525,000.

124 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $572,000.

180 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $600,000.

29 Middleberry Lane, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $661,745.

*60 Abigail Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $763,000.

10 Whitetail Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,025,800.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES