This Week in EG Real Estate: Pre-Christmas Weekend

Above: 45 Graham Way.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/20/19, 2 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*4646 Post Road, Unit #5, High Rise, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $174,900.

157 Duke Street, Up/Down, 3 bed,2 full bath, $259,900.

30 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $334,900.

*97 Ives Road, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $349,900.

15 Valley Road, Cape Cod, Colonial, Contemporary, Ranch, 5 bed,3 full bath, $419,000.

45 Graham Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $775,000.

SOLDS

211 South Pierce Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $265,000.

55 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $475,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

