This Week in EG Real Estate: Multiple in Hill & Harbour

Above: Rear elevation of 144 Division Street, known as “The Windmill Cottage” on the National Register of Historic Places, as it was former home of American poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and U.S. Consul and historian, George Washington Greene.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 6/3/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

0 Lot 7 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,494,500.

144 Division Street, Colonial/Historic, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,295,000.

100 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

*117 Bay View Avenue, Historic, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $849,000.

71 Harwood Road, Colonial, 3 Bath, 2 Bed, $729,900.

30 Arbor Way, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

210 Spring Street, Bungalow, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

*3 Chace Street, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000.

*47 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 3 Bath, 2 Bed, $549,900.

67 Lillibridge Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $524,900.

631 Main Street, Commercial/Food & Beverage/Office/Retail, $1,895,000.

SOLDS

400 Hunters Crossing, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,800,000.

5 Mawney Brook Road, Colonial/Other/Tudor, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,220,000.

270 Cindyann Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $670,000.

250 Howland Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $610,000.

199 South Pierce Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $480,000.

56 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Half Bath, $628,800.

620 Main Street #CU-2, Commercial, $500,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.