This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory of Single Family Homes For Sale

by | Jan 21, 2022

Above: 105 Sheep Farm Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 1/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 1 sold property, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
105 Sheep Farm Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $794,900. 
45 Arrowhead Trail, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,000.

SOLDS
15 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $680,000.

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

