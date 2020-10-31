This Week in EG Real Estate: Haunted? No. Homey? Yes

Above: 99 Larch Road, listed by Lenny Iannuccilli of Re/MaxProfessionals.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/30/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 11 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
99 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $619,999.
15 Castle Street, Unit #4, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $729,000.
130 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $939,900.
SOLDS
*79 Collins Avenue,Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $280,500.
5535 Post Road, Bungalow, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $291,000.
60 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $402,500.
*129 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $570,000.
2 Sally Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $585,000.
*56 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $600,000.
28 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $602,314.
510 Cedar Avenue, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $625,000.
13 Camden Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $639,900.
1016 Main Street, Bar/Tavern/Lounge, $750,000.
*117 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 2 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,240,000.
OPEN HOUSES
0 Comments
Trackbacks/Pingbacks