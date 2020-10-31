This Week in EG Real Estate: Haunted? No. Homey? Yes

Above: 99 Larch Road, listed by Lenny Iannuccilli of Re/MaxProfessionals.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/30/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 11 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

99 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $619,999.

15 Castle Street, Unit #4, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $729,000.

130 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $939,900.

SOLDS

*79 Collins Avenue,Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $280,500.

5535 Post Road, Bungalow, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $291,000.

60 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $402,500.

*129 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $570,000.

2 Sally Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $585,000.

*56 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $600,000.

28 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $602,314.

510 Cedar Avenue, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $625,000.

13 Camden Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $639,900.

1016 Main Street, Bar/Tavern/Lounge, $750,000.

*117 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 2 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,240,000.

OPEN HOUSES

