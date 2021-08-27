This Week in EG Real Estate: For Sales Outnumber Solds

Data is compiled via Realtor.com as of Friday afternoon, 8/27/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 15 new listings, 11 sold properties and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*4433 Post Road, Neo-Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000

95 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900

55 Osprey Drive, Cape, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $717,000

46 Traveler’s Court, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $705,000

48 Traveler’s Court, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $705,000

39 Ledge Road, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000

433 Division Street, Tudor, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $639,900

40 Traveler’s Court, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000

Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $619,000

*91 Bend Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900

*5341 Post Road, Dutch Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000

177 Overfield Drive, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,000 Pending

*7 Baycliff Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $429,000

35 Clemente Drive, Cape, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $349,000

SOLDS

85 Bailey Blvd, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,375,000

1 Corr Way, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,140,000

25 Rock Way, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,085,000

110 Osprey Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000

1442 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $492,500

50 Ann Drive, Gambrel Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $480,000

1404 S. County Trail, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000

42 Marlborough Street, Cottage, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,000

*105 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $357,000

*804 Love Lane, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $350,000

*4158 Post Road, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $290,000

OPEN HOUSES

