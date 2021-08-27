This Week in EG Real Estate: For Sales Outnumber Solds

Data is compiled via Realtor.com as of Friday afternoon, 8/27/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 15 new listings, 11 sold properties and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
*4433 Post Road, Neo-Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000
95 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900
55 Osprey Drive, Cape, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $717,000
46 Traveler’s Court, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $705,000
48 Traveler’s Court, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $705,000
39 Ledge Road, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000
433 Division Street, Tudor, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $639,900
40 Traveler’s Court, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000
Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $619,000
*91 Bend Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900
*5341 Post Road, Dutch Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000
177 Overfield Drive, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,000 Pending
*7 Baycliff Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $429,000
35 Clemente Drive, Cape, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $349,000
*91 Bend Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900
SOLDS
85 Bailey Blvd, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,375,000
1 Corr Way, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,140,000
25 Rock Way, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,085,000
110 Osprey Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000
1442 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $492,500
50 Ann Drive, Gambrel Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $480,000
1404 S. County Trail, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000
42 Marlborough Street, Cottage, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,000
*105 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $357,000
*804 Love Lane, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $350,000
*4158 Post Road, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $290,000
OPEN HOUSES
0 Comments