This Week in EG Real Estate: Adapting During the Pandemic

Above: New listing 30 Devon Court.

A conversation with Michele Caprio of Residential Properties

By Mary Louise Formisano

With 8 new listings and 5 sold properties in 02818 this week our local real estate market is still running albeit at a significantly slower clip than a “normal” spring market.

We spoke with Michele Caprio, Broker/Manager, Residential Properties LTD, East Greenwich/Narragansett who conveyed some of the specifics of how real estate business is presently conducted in the time of COVID-19. The overall sentiment is that real estate agents have had to adapt, and quickly.

“Agents are thinking ‘out of the box’ on behalf of their clients to balance the often opposing needs of safe, social distancing versus professional diligence and industry,” Michele explained. She shared some examples of present strategies: holding virtual open houses and showings through the use of video recording and video conferencing, 3D-touring software, expanded use of social media platforms and electronic document signing.



Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 4/10/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

425 Main Street, Unit #5, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $264,900.

*28 Lawndale Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $439,000.

45 Hanaford Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $475,000.

*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $520,000.

45 Spring Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$539,000.

67 Eldredge Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $569,000.

*182 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 bed, 4 full bath,$599,900.

30 Devon Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $629,900.

SOLDS

*44 Goodwin Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $347,500.

50 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $542,000.

5 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $699,900.

25 Rock Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 full bath, $883,000.

80 Longmeadow Drive, Contemporary, Other, Tudor, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 full bath, $1,165,000.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES