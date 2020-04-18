This Week in EG Real Estate: A Conversation with Len Iannuccilli

Above: 20 Westfield Drive

By Mary Louise Formisano

We spoke with Len Iannuccilli, broker/owner of RE/MAX Professionals, and he said he’s been evaluating each request to put a home on the market depending on individual circumstances. The most important present consideration, he said, is “safety for all parties.”

Following trends throughout the country, Len confirmed homes are being sold. “People are putting offers in on homes using platforms like Matterport that allow for a detailed 3D view,” he said.

The residing theme of real estate at this time is “go virtual.” Statewide Rhode Island MLS is responding by encouraging realtors to include a live-streamed “open house” or walk through of each home. Additionally, the limit on photos in each listing has increased from a maximum of 40 to 50 to allow the consumer greater remote opportunity to view a home.

In East Greenwich this week there are two new listings and one sold property.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 4/17/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $549,000.

20 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $925,000.

SOLDS

24 Somerset Street, Ranch, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $360,000.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES