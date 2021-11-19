This Week in EG Real Estate: 8 New Listings

Above: New listing at 15 Limerock Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of late Friday Morning, 11/19/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1400 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

15 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.

*440 Greenbush Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000. Pending.

48 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $742,000.

46 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $742,000.

50 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $732,000.

61 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,000.

54 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

SOLDS

8 Sunset Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000.

*91 Bond Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $531,600.

184 Pine Glen Drive #184, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000.

*756 Quaker Lane #307A, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $128,500.

OPEN HOUSES

