This Week in EG Real Estate: 8 New Listings

Above: New listing at 15 Limerock Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of late Friday Morning, 11/19/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1400 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
15 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.
*440 Greenbush Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000. Pending.
48 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $742,000.
46 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $742,000.
50 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $732,000.
61 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,000.
54 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.
SOLDS
8 Sunset Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000.
*91 Bond Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $531,600.
184 Pine Glen Drive #184, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000.
*756 Quaker Lane #307A, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $128,500.
OPEN HOUSES
Click here
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments