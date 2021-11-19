This Week in EG Real Estate: 8 New Listings

by | Nov 19, 2021

Above: New listing at 15 Limerock Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of late Friday Morning, 11/19/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

1400 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
15 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.
*440 Greenbush Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000. Pending.
48 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $742,000.
46 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $742,000.
50 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $732,000.
61 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,000.
54 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

SOLDS

8 Sunset Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000. 
*91 Bond Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $531,600. 
184 Pine Glen Drive #184, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000. 
*756 Quaker Lane #307A, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $128,500. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 