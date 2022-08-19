This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, All Under $1M

Above: 5 Tipping Rock Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 8/19/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 17 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
5 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,000.
910 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $945,000.
*11 Briarbrook Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.
55 Ridgefield Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900.
*60 Oak Grove Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $989,000.
15 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000.
49 Marlborough Street, Multi Family, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.
SOLDS
105 Fernwood Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000.
*77 Dagnillo Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $860,000.
*35 Bayview Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.
1875 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $744,900.
*1329 Ives Road, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.
34 Lillibridge Drive,Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $495,900.
*18 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $366,500.
*267 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $364,500.
25 Ivy Garden Way #58, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $685,000.
184 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $530,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
