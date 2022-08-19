This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, All Under $1M

Above: 5 Tipping Rock Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 8/19/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 17 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,000.

910 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $945,000.

*11 Briarbrook Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

55 Ridgefield Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900.

*60 Oak Grove Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $989,000.

15 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000.

49 Marlborough Street, Multi Family, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.

SOLDS

105 Fernwood Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000.

*77 Dagnillo Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $860,000.

*35 Bayview Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.

1875 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $744,900.

*1329 Ives Road, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.

34 Lillibridge Drive,Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $495,900.

*18 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $366,500.

*267 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $364,500.

25 Ivy Garden Way #58, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $685,000.

184 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $530,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.