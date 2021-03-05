This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 Big Ticket Homes

Above: 1000 Old Greenwich Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/5/21, and represents two weeks of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 16 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1000 Old Greenwich Drive, Ranch/Other, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $2,250,000.

4 Cedar Rock Drive, Colonial/Other/Tudor, 5 bed, 4 bath, 3 half bath, $2,000,000.

70 Peirce Street, Colonial/Contemporary/Historic, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $1,295,000.

0 Lot 5 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $1,100,000.

625 Tillinghast Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, $699,900.

200 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $689,000. Offer Accepted!

39 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $679,000. Offer Accepted!

*257 Ives Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $620,000. Offer Accepted!

12 Bicknell Avenue, Cape Cod/Historic, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $412,000. Offer Accepted!

46 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $299,900.

20 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $299,000.

26 Wine Street, Three Family, 6 bed, 3 bath, $409,900. Offer Accepted!

43 Duke Street, Two Family, 4 bed, 2 bath, $369,900.

SOLDS

100 McPartland Way, Cape Cod/Ranch, 4 bed, 4 bath, $979,000.

235 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial/Historic, 8 bed, 5 bath, $845,000.

*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $760,000.

311 Middle Road, Contemporary/Ranch/Other, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $651,595.

*164 Governors Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 bath, $525,000.

*766 Love Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 half bath, $410,000.

125 Shippeetown Road, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 half bath, $375,000.

98 Division Street, Historic, 3 bed, 1 bath, $350,000.

*20 Hunts River Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $304,000.

*66 Hopkins Avenue, Cottage, 2 bed, 1 bath, $189,990.

26 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $620,000.

152 Crompton Avenue #18, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $455,000.

15 Castle Street #8, Townhouse/Other, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $298,332.

12 Pearl Street, Multifamily, 7 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $775,000.

17 Rector Street, Three Family, 5 bed, 3 bath, $558,500.

0 Narrow Lane, Residential Vacant Land, $60,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.