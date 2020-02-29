This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 Open Houses, 2 Million $ Homes

by | Feb 28, 2020 | Real Estate

This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 Open Houses, 2 Million $ Homes

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 2/28/20.  Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS 

79 Duke Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $189,900. 

28 Mallard Way, Residential, $249,000. 

24 Mallard Way, Residential, $249,000. 

25 Whitetail Lane, Residential, $275,000. 

15 Whitetail Lane, Residential, $275,000. 

35 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000. 

20 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000. 

18 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000. 

10 Sparrow Lane, Residential, $329,000. 

143 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $369,900. 

*775 Major Potter Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $391,500. 

15 Somerset Street

15 Somerset Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,000. 

2 Mystic Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $539,900. 

*9 Sidney Avenue, Tri-Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $649,900. 

24 Lot 10 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $894,500. 

28 Lot 9 Mallard Way, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $944,500. 

40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $949,000. 

30 Beech Crest Road, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,087,000. 

23 Lot 3 Mallard Way, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,089,500.

SOLDS

157 Duke Street, Up/Down, 3 bed,  2 full bath, $270,000. 

0 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000. 

216 Shady Hill Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $322,500. 

30 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath $345,000. 

50 Moosehorn Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000. 

31 Middleberry Lane, Unit #9 Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $646,094. 

145 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $697,500.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for the full list.

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.