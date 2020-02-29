This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 Open Houses, 2 Million $ Homes

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 2/28/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.
Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
79 Duke Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $189,900.
28 Mallard Way, Residential, $249,000.
24 Mallard Way, Residential, $249,000.
25 Whitetail Lane, Residential, $275,000.
15 Whitetail Lane, Residential, $275,000.
35 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.
20 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.
18 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.
10 Sparrow Lane, Residential, $329,000.
143 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $369,900.
*775 Major Potter Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $391,500.
15 Somerset Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,000.
2 Mystic Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $539,900.
*9 Sidney Avenue, Tri-Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $649,900.
24 Lot 10 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $894,500.
28 Lot 9 Mallard Way, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $944,500.
40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $949,000.
30 Beech Crest Road, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,087,000.
23 Lot 3 Mallard Way, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,089,500.
SOLDS
157 Duke Street, Up/Down, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $270,000.
0 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.
216 Shady Hill Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $322,500.
30 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath $345,000.
50 Moosehorn Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000.
31 Middleberry Lane, Unit #9 Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $646,094.
145 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $697,500.
UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES
