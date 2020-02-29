This Week in EG Real Estate: 24 Open Houses, 2 Million $ Homes

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 2/28/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

79 Duke Street, Unit #10, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $189,900.

28 Mallard Way, Residential, $249,000.

24 Mallard Way, Residential, $249,000.

25 Whitetail Lane, Residential, $275,000.

15 Whitetail Lane, Residential, $275,000.

35 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.

20 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.

18 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.

10 Sparrow Lane, Residential, $329,000.

143 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $369,900.

*775 Major Potter Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $391,500.

15 Somerset Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,000.

2 Mystic Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $539,900.

*9 Sidney Avenue, Tri-Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $649,900.

24 Lot 10 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $894,500.

28 Lot 9 Mallard Way, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $944,500.

40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $949,000.

30 Beech Crest Road, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,087,000.

23 Lot 3 Mallard Way, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,089,500.

SOLDS

157 Duke Street, Up/Down, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $270,000.

0 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.

216 Shady Hill Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $322,500.

30 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath $345,000.

50 Moosehorn Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000.

31 Middleberry Lane, Unit #9 Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $646,094.

145 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $697,500.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

