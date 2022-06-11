This Week in EG Real Estate: 22 Open Houses

Above: 32 River Run.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Saturday morning, 6/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 22 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

32 River Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $990,000.

25 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $997,000. Offer Accepted.

65 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $935,000.

10 Trappers Lane, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $896,000.

5341 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $679,900.

350 Shippee Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $669,900.

140 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $529,900.

40 South Pierce Road , Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900.

*242 Ives Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,999.

208 Marlborough Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $350,000.

470 Shippee Road, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,900.

*34 Eagle Run #C, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $284,900.

SOLDS

22 Lot 7 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $953,000.

1600 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.

1 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $926,800.

135 South Road, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

*380 Ives Road, Two Family, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000.

30 Huling Lane, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $673,000.

63 Virginia Avenue, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $590,000.

100 Spring Valley Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $585,000.

134 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $435,000.

*750 Quaker Lane #B105, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $157,000.

OPEN HOUSES

