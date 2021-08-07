This Week in EG Real Estate: 12 New Listings, 13 Sold

Above: 536 Cedar Drive, East Greenwich
Data was compiled via Realtor.com as of Friday evening, 8/6/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 13 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1170 Carrs Pond Rd, Colonial, 5 bed, 4.5 bath, $1,175,000
170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3.5+ bath, $1,099,000
55 Burns Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 4.5 bath, $994,900
170 Watch Hill, Colonial, 4 bed, 2.5+ bath, $879,900
536 Cedar Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, $749,000. Pending
*580 Potowomut Road, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 bath, $649,900
24 Lion Street, Victorian, 3 bed, 2 bath, $515,000
17 Hutchins Court, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1.5 bath, $464,900
21 Glen Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $435,000
*76 Longfellow Drive, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 bath, $374,900
166 Marlborough Street, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, $319,900
*5 Eagle Run Unit A, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, $285,000
SOLDS
20 Sparrow Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, $975,000
160 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, $885,000
98 Mawney Street, Conventional, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, $799,000
65 Misty Oak Drive, Contemporary, 3 bed, 3 bath, $749,000
5 Teakwood Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, $670,000
60 Crickett Circle, Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $600,000
302 Kenyon Ave, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 bath, $425,000
42 Castle Street, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, $415,000
40 Sylvan Drive, Cape Cod, 5 bed, 2 bath, $405,000
48 Upland Ave, Bungalow, 2 bed, 2 bath, $385,000
105 Eugene Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $380,000
38 Exchange St, Multi-Family, 8 bed, 3 bath, $350,000
*11 Herbert Street, Bungalow, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, $305,000
OPEN HOUSES
