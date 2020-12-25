This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.45 Million River Farm Estate

by | Dec 25, 2020

Above: 220 River Farm Drive. 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/25/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 12 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

220 River Farm Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 5 bath, 1 half bath, $1,450,000. 

115 Granite Drive

115 Granite Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $974,900.

4 Mystic Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $595,000

115 Sleepy Hollow Road, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 bath, $449,900. 

*466 Green Bush Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $399,999.

180 South Road, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $439,900. 

*4430 Post Road #E63, One Level Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $150,000. 

SOLDS

*57 Old Forge Road, Colonial , 6 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $1,425,000. 

*25 Harbour Terrace, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $970,000. 

11 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $940,500. 

190 Lynn Circle, Colonial/Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 bath, $892,000. 

455 Tillinghast Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $780,000. 

*22 Primrose Drive, Ranch/Victorian, 2 bed, 2 bath, $650,000. 

15 Mayflower Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $635,000. 

435 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $300,000. 

230 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $580,000. 

79 Duke Street #13, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, $258,900. 

1001 Main Street #7, One Level Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $255,000. 

*0 Love Lane, Vacant Land, $280,000.  

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

